Kim Kardashian's Daughters North and Chicago Embrace the Cowgirl Life on Wyoming Trip

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 1:52 PM

Kim Kardashian, North West, Chicago West, Wyoming

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

When we say 'Ye,' you say, 'Haw!' Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids have gone country!

The couple and parents of four recently purchased a $14 million ranch in Wyoming and brought their kids there on a trip. Kim posted on her Instagram page on Saturday an adorable photo of their daughters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 1, riding a horse, gently led by their mom, in a field.

North, who wearing boots, sits behind her little sister on a saddle and holds her protectively as they pose for a photo. Kim, dressed casually in a white tank top and purple sweatpants, looks at them while holding the reins in one hand and a sippy cup in the other.

"Wyoming [horse emoji] [mountain emoji]," Kim wrote.

Earlier this week, she posted on Instagram a video of Chicago and big brother Saint West, 3, dressed as a cowgirl and cowboy.

"Do you guys love your outfits I got you from Wyoming?" Kim asked them.

"Yeah," Saint replied.

In recent TV interviews, Kim denied rumors that her family was planning a permanent move to Wyoming.

Watch

Kardashian Family Goes Cowgirl-Chic on KUWTK Wyoming Trip

"My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love L.A. So, I envision summers, I envision some weekends," Kim said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"But yeah, we love it," she said. "It's like the prettiest place you've ever seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we've had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away."

Last year, Kim, Kanye and other members of her family spent time in Jackson Hole, Wyoming as the rapper worked on new music.

A few weeks ago, Vogue Arabia published an interview with Kim, in which she said she sees herself "living on a ranch in Wyoming and occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles." 

