Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 6th Anniversary to John Legend in the Most Chrissy Way

The couple that can laugh together, stays together.

Chrissy Teigen is showing her love and appreciation for her husband, John Legend on their sixth wedding anniversary. Naturally, the social media queen and cook book author gushed over her Grammy-winning boo in the most Chrissy way, with a hilarious photo and caption on Twitter and Instagram.

"happy anniversary, baby!!!," she shared on Saturday, alongside a candid pic of the both of them lost in their own little world and looking the opposite of in love.

In the snapshot, the 33-year-old supermodel sat slouched on a chair and somehow made it look ultra-fabulous and chic. She donned a white blazer-dress, knee-high boots and sunnies, while John opted for a black sweater and matching shades.

While the two didn't post the standard, cheesy couple photo to celebrate their wedding anniversary, it totally worked. If anything, Chrissy's tribute was better than what most people typically share.