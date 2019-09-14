Jesse McCartney Is Engaged to Katie Peterson: All About His Proposal

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua | Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 11:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jesse McCartney, Katie Peterson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jesse McCartney is getting married! Feel old yet?

The 32-year-old '00s pop star and actor is engaged to Katie Peterson, his longtime girlfriend, E! News has learned. McCartney popped the question on Friday at CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.

"The couple were with a group of friends as McCartney got down on one knee," a source told E! News. "The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and went into a loud applause and cheered when she said yes! Chef Wolfgang Puck himself was also at the restaurant making his rounds when it happened. The couple celebrated with drinks as the night went on."

Us Weekly was the first to report about the engagement.

McCartney and Peterson, who is also 32 and also an actress, have been dating since 2012. They made their public debut as a couple in 2013.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Engagements

Earlier on Friday, the two celebrated seven years of dating with a couple's day of activities, including a joint appointment at a nail salon, as seen on Peterson's Instagram Story.

Jesse McCartney, Katie Peterson, Instagram

Instagram / Katie Peterson

Congrats to the happy pair on their engagement!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Engagements , Top Stories , Nostalgia , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.