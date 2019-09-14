Hailey Bieber Shares Sweet Photos With Justin Bieber on 1st Wedding Anniversary

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 11:05 AM
Looks like they made it...
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Friday. Yes, can you believe it? It's been one year since the two shocked the celebrity world when they tied the knot in a surprise courthouse ceremony in New York City, just months after getting engaged amid a whirlwind rekindled romance.
Hailey, who had changed her name from Hailey Baldwin to Hailey Bieber on social media soon after getting married, marked the occasion by posting sweet photos of her and Justin on her Instagram Story.
One of them shows the two in an elevator selfie and reads, "1 year of being your Mrs."
Another shows Justin wrapping his arms around Hailey and kissing her on the cheek. "My heart :)," she wrote.
See Hailey's photos here:
Spartano / BACKGRID
On Sept. 13, 2019, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, formerly known as Hailey Baldwin, celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary. They had wed in a surprise courthouse ceremony in New York City last year after a short engagement and whirlwind rekindled romance.
Instagram / Hailey Bieber
This one of several photos Hailey Bieber shared of her and Justin Bieber on their 1st wedding anniversary.
Instagram / Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber is proud of being Mrs. Bieber!
Instagram / Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber share an intimate moment.
Instagram / Hailey Bieber
The two share an intimate moment.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Happy Anniversary, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber!
Hailey, 22, and Justin, 25, have consistently paid tribute to one another online over the past year, which has appeared to irk some people. Earlier this month, the singer clapped back at one critic.
"Honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do," he wrote on Instagram. "It's not only reassuring to her it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to. I'm not forcing it down anyone's throat, YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too. This is my life. Unfollow me if you don't like what I post."
Like many couples, marriage hasn't always been easy. In an interview with Vogue, published in the magazine's March 2019 issue, Hailey described it as "really effing hard."
Earlier this month, Justin got candid on Instagram about some personal issues as well as about their relationship.
"It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits," he wrote. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE'!! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."
Justin and Hailey are expected to have a larger wedding with family and friends soon.
