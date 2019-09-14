Danielle Staub Splits From Oliver Maier and Ends Her 21st Engagement

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 9:17 AM

Danielle Staub, Oliver Maier

Danielle Staub and her latest fiancé have officially called it quits.

The 57-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star has ended her engagement to Oliver Maier, Duke of Provence, E! News has confirmed.

Staub recently told Us Weekly she was "totally off the market" and "not interested in dating." She had been engaged a total of 21 times. Had she married Maier, 52, it would have marked her fourth walk down the aisle. He has also been married before, once, and has a teenage child with his ex-wife.

On Friday, Staub cryptically posted on her Instagram Story, "Privacy is power. What people don't know, they can't ruin." On Saturday, she wrote, "Confidence is silent, insecurities are loud."

Staub and Maier's split and broken engagement comes several months following breakup rumors, which the reality star denied with an Instagram video of the two.

In February, just one week after Staub finalized her divorce from Marty Caffrey after three months of marriage, she announced that she and Maier were engaged. Her rep said the two had planned to marry within days.

They ultimately postponed their wedding. A source had told E! News at the time, "Danielle is going to spend a few days with her daughters recognizing this all happened very fast. Her children have always been her number one priority and that will never change."

