From Lady Gaga to Jennifer Lopez, See the PCAs Concert Tour Nominees' Hottest Stage Costumes

This year was filled with incredible shows but the eight E! People's Choice Awards Concert Tour of 2019 nominees stood out among the crowd.

These artists not only put on great performances but their iconic stage style should truly not be missed.

From the unforgettable meat dress at the 2010 Video Music Awards to her show stopping pink, feathered number at last year's Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga is a style icon on stage and off. For her Enigma show in Las Vegas, the triple threat takes her fashion to another level which will be sure to leave fans in awe.

The Mother Monster is not the only star who brings their fashion A-game to the stage. Justin Timberlake sported denim jackets, jeans and flannels, all designed by Stella McCarthy, which seems like a perfect fit for his Man of the Woods tour aesthetic.

Ariana Grande also embraced designer looks for her Sweetener tour. She has a total of seven costume changes with outfits by brands including Versace, Michael Ngo and Giuseppe Zanotti.