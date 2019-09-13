The True Story Behind Hustlers Might Even Be Wilder Than the Movie

Don't call them strippers.

When Samantha Barbash and Roselyn (aka Rosie) Keo were first taken into police custody in 2014, their major issue was that the cops and eventually the media kept referring to them as strippers.

"I liked the part when one girl I was interviewing had a derogatory comment about the prostitutes they called in, 'Like, 'I don't do that,''" an officer recalled to The Cut, with another adding, "You think that drugging people without their consent is OK, but a prostitute is derogatory? They're warped."

You see, Samantha and Rosie weren't stripper, they were the hustlers who ended up stealing at least $200,000 from men, including doctors, lawyers and bankers, in 2013, leading a small ring of exotic dancers and strip club workers in the four-month scheme that is the real-life inspiration for Hustlers, the much-anticipated new movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu as the fictional counterparts for the two women, who would very much like to clarify they were not strippers.