Scott Disick Gives Penelope's Room a $20,000 Redesign: See the Adorable Before & After

What Penelope Disick wants, Penelope Disick gets.

On Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, Scott Disick enlisted the help of interior designer Willa Ford for a project for his daughter. According to the E! personality, his middle child with Kourtney Kardashian felt her room paled in comparison to older brother Mason Disick's bedroom.

Thus, Disick decided it was time to give the bedroom a much needed upgrade.

"Obviously, the most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter Penelope," the father of three explained in a confessional. "And because she goes back-and-forth to her mom Kourtney's house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom's. And I want her room at her dad's to be perfect."

While Disick was eager to give his little girl whatever she desired, he felt conflicted over the seven-year-old's desire to have an all-pink bedroom.