Another Game of Thrones Prequel Could Give Us the Targaryen Glory Days

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 9:26 AM

Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

Another Game of Thrones prequel could be on the way.

The pilot for the first one, starring Naomi Watts, has already been filmed, and Deadline reports that HBO is about to order another one. This time, it's set 300 years before the start of Game of Thrones and documents the glory days of the Targaryen family. 

According to Deadline, the project is created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, and will be based on Martin's book Fire & Blood, the first part of which was released in November of last year. It tells the history of the Targaryens, including several events that will be familiar to Game of Thrones fans. 

Watch

Kit Harington Has a Game of Thrones Finale Rebuttal

In May, Martin wrote on his blog that two of the Game of Thrones prequels "remain in the script stage," and recommended that fans read Fire & Blood to come up with their own theories. 

The first book of Fire & Blood includes Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms, Aegon I's reign after his conquest, the lives of Aegon I's sons, the ascension of Aegon's grandson Jaehaerys, his reign, all his sons dying, a civil war, and more. 

For some context, Daenerys Targaryen's father was Aerys II, and his father was Aegon V, so we're many generations away from any Targaryens we recognize. 

The previously announced prequel starts even longer before the events of Game of Thrones, taking place thousands of years before the Stark kids were born. That still untitled prequel chronicles the descent from the golden Age of Heroes into the world's darkest hour, and will explain the true origin of the white walkers and share horrifying secrets of Westeros' history. 

Naomi Watts stars alongside Naomi AckieDenise GoughJosh WhitehouseJamie Campbell BowerSheila AtimIvanno JeremiahGeorgie HenleyAlex Sharp, and Toby Regbo. 

The pilot filmed earlier this year and is currently in post production at HBO. 

