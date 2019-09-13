Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Having a Baby Hasn't Hurt Our Sex Life

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 9:14 AM
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are sharing intimate details about their personal life.
Just days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teased her NSFW shoot with Playboy, new photos from the magazine's Pleasure Issue, out next week, have been released. Kylie actually collaborated with her rapper beau on the "Wild in Love" cover story, which he creative directed. In addition to being the creative director of the magazine shoot, which was photographed by Sasha Samsanova, Travis also interviewed Kylie for the cover story.
"I never thought that I would pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers," Kylie, 22, tells Travis, 28. "I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images—I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision."
Talking more about the Pleasure Issue, Travis asks Kylie what the word "pleasure" means to her.
"I get pleasure in doing things that people say I can't do," Kylie reveals.
Since starting her Kylie Cosmetics company in 2015, Kylie has become an unstoppable force in the beauty world, with Forbes declaring her the youngest self-made billionaire ever.
But, while she agrees that she has broken boundaries as a celebrity who is also a mogul, Kylie says she still has "miles to go."
"I am really proud of myself for the things I've accomplished and worked hard for," Kylie adds. " I feel like the cover of Forbes was a huge moment when I exceeded expectations. That was a huge moment for me that was great recognition for everything I've done."
So, who does Kylie turn to when she's in need of advice? That would be her man, Travis.
"I definitely come to you! I don't really come to you for what lipstick color I should come out with next month, but I do come to you for the creative side," she says. "Remember the other day, when I was like, 'I don't know how to promote my birthday collection'? You have such a creative, out-of-the-box mind, so I love to come to you to get some advice on how to promote things, because you always have the craziest, coolest ideas."
Kylie and the Grammy nominee, who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, also open up about their relationship and why they believe they work well together.
"We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life," Kylie explains. "Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."
"A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that's the opposite of our experience," Travis says to Kylie.
In response, a laughing Kylie declares, "Yeah, I feel like we've definitely proven that rumor to be wrong."
"You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother," Kylie tells Travis. "You can be sexy and still be a badass mom."
Playboy's The Pleasure Issue hits newsstands on Sept. 17.
