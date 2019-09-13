Lala Kent Reveals Which Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Definitely Won't Be Her Bridesmaid

Only a few Vanderpump Rules cast members may receive one of those fancy "Will You Be My Bridesmaid?" cards in the mail from co-star Lala Kent...

The reality star dished about her upcoming wedding to Randall Emmett on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday and let him know who may be in and who's definitely out of her wedding party. When asked, 'Which Vanderpump ladies would you have as your bridesmaids," Kent said, "Stassi [Schroeder], Katie [Maloney] and Brittany [Cartwright]."

"Oh, can I be there when Kristen [Doute] finds out she's not a bridesmaid?" Andy Cohen asked.

"Yeah, you can be there," Kent said.

Also not mentioned in her list of potential cast mate bridesmaids: Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay.

Kent also revealed that James Kennedy and girlfriend Raquel Leviss will be invited to the wedding, and that no, she does not want Lisa Vanderpump to officiate the ceremony.

"I'm supposed to be the star of that day!" Kent said. "No!"

Kent also revealed that she and Emmett will have a prenuptial agreement.

"Always," she said.

She and Emmett are set to wed in April in Newport Beach, California.

