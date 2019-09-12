Adele Officially Files for Divorce From Simon Konecki

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 5:56 PM

Adele, Simon Konecki

Adeleis moving on. 

The 31-year-old British singer filed for divorce from Simon Konecki on Thursday, E! News can confirm. In April 2019, a rep for Adele announced she and her partner of at least eight years had gone their separate ways. Referencing Adele and Simon's 6-year-old son Angelo, the statement read in part, "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly."

A source previously told E! News the exes experienced a shift in lifestyles, explaining, "She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart."

The notoriously private star has yet to comment publicly on the breakup, but did reflect on the power of self-love while celebrating her birthday in May.

"This is 31...thank f--king god," Adele wrote on Instagram. "30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all." 

She continued, "No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself."

It's possible the 15-time Grammy winner is channeling her life experiences into new music. Earlier this year, photographers spotted her heading into a recording studio.

E! News has reached out to Adele's rep for comment. 

