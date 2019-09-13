Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "F--king Fake Humanitarian Hoe" During Explosive Fight!

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 6:00 AM
A sisterly spat.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian both share their sides of the story following their latest fight. As was previously teased, Kim believes Kourtney has been stealing her style and isn't pleased about it. Unfortunately, this feud comes at a bad time as the Kardashians are en route to an event honoring the late Robert Kardashian.
"Kim and I just got into the biggest fight. She was just going so crazy. She's sending me the meanest text messages, you would die," Kourtney first relays to friend Sarah Howard over the phone. "She's like, 'You're the biggest ungrateful bitch.' So, then I said, 'God! You're such a petty woman.'"
According to Kourt, Kim claims that the 40-year-old's stylist "pulled the nastiest clothes" for the latter's birthday party. In an attempt to ease the tension, Khloe Kardashian makes a joke about the ongoing spat.
"Oh, we're still fighting? Oh good!" the Good American mogul quips.
"This is such a joke," the mother of three responds.
While Kourtney confides in Khloe and Sarah, Kim turns to momager Kris Jenner to relay her side.
"Basically, I got into the biggest fight with Kourtney today because she just is such a bitch. Like, on another level," Kanye West's wife notes to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch. "So, I called Kourtney and Kourtney like screamed at me on the phone."
"Screamed at you?" Jenner responds in disbelief.
In Kim's version of events, Kourtney accuses her of having the "lamest style." Meanwhile, back in Kourtney and Khloe's car, the Poosh.com founder reveals she told Kim to sort out her priorities.
Understandably, North West's mom didn't take kindly to this dig.
E!
"I said, 'You're going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the kinds of problems you have?'" Kris' oldest continues. "And she's like, 'You're really a miserable human being and you keep not understanding the issue because you, all of a sudden, turn into such a humanitarian and talk about the world's issues—which you've not contributed one ounce to the world.'"
And it appears that Kim isn't retracting her stance as she goes on to share something similar with Kris…and adds some colorful language too.
"You f--kin' fake humanitarian hoe. I actually do s--t for the world and you f--king fake it all day long," the KKW Beauty boss concludes. "And act like, 'Oh! There's people dying, Kim.' And what the f--k are you doing about it? So, shut the f--k up."
For all of this drama, be sure to watch the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?