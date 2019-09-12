Kylie Rae Harris Honored During Funeral 1 Week After Fatal Car Crash

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 3:14 PM
One week after her tragic death, Kylie Rae Harris' loved ones gathered together to honor her memory.
A celebration of life for the country star, who passed away on Sept. 4 at the age of 30, was held in Harris' hometown at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.
"There was an outpouring of support from Texas musicians who attended in person and sent their condolences," family friend Deborah Mash tells E! News, adding that Harris' stepfather Brent Cowan delivered the eulogy.
According to Mash, shortly before the service, Harris' daughter Corbie made the decision to sing one of her mother's songs, performing "Twenty Years from Now" alongside Bonnie Bishop.
This service comes just eight days after Harris was involved in a fatal car crash while driving to Taos, N.M., where she was set to perform at the Big Barn Dance Music Festival. Taos county dispatch confirmed to E! News that there was a crash on State road 522 where there was two fatalities, a 16-year-old girl and 30-year-old woman.
"We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night," Harris' publicist said in a statement. "We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music."
"The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you," the statement concluded.
After hearing about Harris' death, fellow country star Maren Morris mourned her passing on social media.
"Damn. I just heard the news and I'm in shock," Morris wrote alongside a photo of Harris on Instagram Story. "@kylierh, you have always been so sweet and supportive of me. Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw-dropping, even when we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival. Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now. Rest In Peace."
Following the tragedy, authorities identified Maria Elena Cruz, local high school student, as the second victim in the three-vehicle crash.
"At this time I will say with most certainty that Miss Cruz was an innocent victim of this senseless crash caused by Ms. Harris," Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a statement obtained by Taos News.
The crash is still under investigation, with speed being a reported contributing factor.
GoFundMe campaigns have been launched in memory of both Harris and Cruz.
