Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares Update on His Recovery After Hospitalization

Eniko Hart says Kevin Hartis doing "amazing" after being released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Paparazzi caught up with Eniko while she picking up a cup of coffee from the local Starbucks on Thursday afternoon. When one of the photogs asked her how Kevin was faring now that he is no longer in the hospital, she shared, "He's doing well, thank you."

As for his progress, Eniko said, "We're just taking it one day at a time... He'll be back on track in no time."

The comedian is slowly but surely recovering from the back surgery he underwent as a result of the "major back injuries" he suffered during a car accident, which took place on Sept. 1. Yesterday, he was discharged from the hospital and immediately checked into a live-in rehabilitation center. Now, he has weeks of "intensive" physical therapy ahead of him.

Luckily, his wife and a ton of friends are ready to support him in any way possible.