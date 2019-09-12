Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares Update on His Recovery After Hospitalization

CREDIT
Clint Brewer / BACKGRID
Eniko Hart says Kevin Hartis doing "amazing" after being released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Paparazzi caught up with Eniko while she picking up a cup of coffee from the local Starbucks on Thursday afternoon. When one of the photogs asked her how Kevin was faring now that he is no longer in the hospital, she shared, "He's doing well, thank you."
As for his progress, Eniko said, "We're just taking it one day at a time... He'll be back on track in no time."
The comedian is slowly but surely recovering from the back surgery he underwent as a result of the "major back injuries" he suffered during a car accident, which took place on Sept. 1. Yesterday, he was discharged from the hospital and immediately checked into a live-in rehabilitation center. Now, he has weeks of "intensive" physical therapy ahead of him.
Luckily, his wife and a ton of friends are ready to support him in any way possible.
While Eniko tends to Kevin at his bedside, Dwayne Johnson is helping to ease his workload as he recovers. Even though The Rock was on his honeymoon, he dropped everything to fill in for Kevin in an interview for The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the appearance, Dwayne said that Kevin is doing "good" despite the injuries. "Honestly, I mean, thank God, it could've been a lot worse. So, he's a lucky man, and he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon," the former wrestler shared with the audience.
Kevin himself has yet to address the crash, which reportedly caused three spinal fractures that were successfully fused during his procedure. In addition, Jared Black and his fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman, were also riding in the car, with Black sustaining major injuries. However, neither Jared or Rebecca have spoken out.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol confirms the accident is still under investigation. The CHP is currently in the process of inspecting the vehicle, getting statements from the involved parties, reviewing cell phone and surveillance footage, and interviewing potential witnesses, according to a spokesperson.
