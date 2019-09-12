Kim Kardashian Is Joined For Dinner By Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian appears to be on good terms with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted having dinner at the same restaurant as Khloe Kardashian's ex on Wednesday night. Following her appearance on The Tonight Show, Kim went to eat at Estiatorio Milos in New York City, where she was photographed sitting at the same table as Tristan.

According to a source, Kim arrived at Estiatorio Milos at about 7:30 p.m. with BFF Lala Anthony. The celeb pals were also at the restaurant with Winnie Harlow, Elsa Hosk and Jonathan Cheban.

"Tristan arrived at 9 p.m. alone, kept a very low profile, hands in his pockets, head down and did not say anything," the insider tells E! News, adding that Kim "was in good spirits" during the NYC outing.

"They were there for a good hour at the same time," the source shares. "Kim left at about 10 p.m. and Tristan exited about 15 minutes later. He walked out with security but did not see any friends that may have been with him. He kept it really low key, got into his SUV and that was it."