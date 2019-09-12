Liam Hemsworth Lives His Best Life During Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Latest Trip

When life gets tough, family time is the best time.

Just a few weeks after Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, the Hollywood actor traveled to Australia for a special getaway with a few familiar faces.

The newly single star joined brother Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and other friends for a private trip to Makepeace Island.

"Another little hidden gem in @australia," Chris shared on Instagram with several photos from the getaway. "Thanks for the hospitality @makepeaceisland !! @elsapatakyconfidential @liamhemsworth @lukemun @aprilmun @leiselj8 @azzagrist."

Elsa added, "Fun trip with the best company! @australia."

It's a great escape for an actor who has recently went through a public split with Miley. While he hasn't commented on the breakup minus a rare Instagram post, a source previously shared that the Hollywood star wants to keep things private.