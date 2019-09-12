How Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Plans to Make His Jersey Shore Return

Now that Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is out of prison, will he go right back to filming Jersey Shore?

After serving eight months for one count of tax evasion, the 37-year-old reality star was released from prison on Thursday morning. As he made his exit, Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Pesce, was there by his side.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life," Sorrentino said Thursday in a statement to E! News. "Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!"

He added, "We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can't wait to show the world ours."