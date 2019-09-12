Ryan Reynolds Has Tricked His Daughters Into Believing He's Spider-Man

Are you a parent in need of a good laugh? Look no further than Ryan Reynolds' Twitter feed.

The actor has been known to share hilarious nuggets of wisdom and advice on his social media account over the years and today is no exception.

This time, the feedback was inspired by a mom's predicament over his hit film, Deadpool.

"@VancityReynolds RYAN I HAVE AN IMPORTANT QUESTION I NEED AN ANSWER TO RIGHT TF NOW!!!" she tweeted. "My son is 4, he loves Marvel, I'm dying to show him Deadpool but I can't decide if I should or not. Helpasistahout !!!!!!!!"

Well, Reynolds had quite the answer for this inquiring mama.

"No. Put on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him it's Deadpool. It's what I do with my kids," the star tweeted back. "Remember to look him straight in the eye when you lie. Good luck."

Conclusion: Reynolds' daughters think he's Tobey Maguireand/or Spider-Man.