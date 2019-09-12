These Paul Walker Birthday Tributes From Vin Diesel and More Stars Will Leave You In Tears

There's no doubt Paul Walker's legacy lives on nearly six years after his sudden death.

The Fast & Furious star tragically passed away in November 2013 after his speeding Porsche slammed into a lamp post and burst into flames. And today, on what would have been his 46th birthday, his co-stars are taking to social media to remember the man who became their family.

"So much to tell you… so much to share…" Vin Diesel began a lengthy Instagram post, in which he recapped a recent wrap party for Fast & Furious 9 in Scotland with castmates Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena. "His gratitude is palpable... and knowing you, you would just want him to win."

"Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha," he continued. "Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it's amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place."