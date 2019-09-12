How To Get Away With Murder Has Lies to Bury in Final Season Sneak Peek

"We're gonna bury it. We're gonna bury all of it."

That's the state Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) is in heading into the final season of How to Get Away with Murder, and it's what she says in the exclusive promo above...right before a shot of a coffin at a funeral.

It's the final season of the ABC drama, which has gone five seasons with more twists than a Twizzler and couldn't possibly be planning to end without a few thousand more WTF moments.

You can relive many of them, including "Why is your penis on a dead girl's phone?," in the promo above. This show may be ending, but we'll always have that line to remember it by.