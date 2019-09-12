Meghan Markle Officially Wraps Up Maternity Leave With Launch of Fashion Collection

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 8:32 AM

Meghan Markle

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan Markle is diving right back into work after finishing her maternity leave. First order of business? Helping to get other women back to work.

On Thursday, four months after giving birth to her and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison, the Duchess of Sussex headed over to the John Lewis department store on London's Oxford Street to launch the Smart Set capsule collection, a workwear line created in collaboration with Smart Works, of which she is a Patron. The charity provides unemployed women with free clothes and job interview training.

The new collection includes a blazer and trousers from Jigsaw, a tote bag from John Lewis & Partners, a Marks & Spencer dress, and a white shirt from womenswear designer Misha Nonoo. For every item sold online or in stores, one will be donated to Smart Works.

"A big piece of this is trying to transform the idea of charity to community," Meghan, who wore a couple pieces of the collection, said in a speech at the group's headquarters on Thursday. "And the way that we do that I think as people, is we go into our closet as a woman as you say, I'm gonna make a donation. You don't go through your closet and just toss in a box whatever you don't care about anymore. That's charity, as we know it today."

"Community is going through your closet and saying, this is the blazer that I wore when I nailed my first job interview and got my dream job. And I don't need that anymore, because I am where I want to be," she continued. "But if I'm able to share that blazer and be part of another woman's success story, then that's community."

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Meghan "selected British brands and designers that really talk to women on the high street and are as familiar, accessible and inclusive to as many women, as possible."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

At the event, the duchess wore a $125 white Misha Nonoo Smart Set shirt, $148 black Paris slim tapered Trousers by Jigsaw, a $105 Ralph Lauren Nappa leather skinny belt, $600 tan Manolo Blahnik pointed toe pump sand butterfly Earrings from Harry's late mother Princess Diana's collection.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Back to Work

After finishing maternity leave, Meghan heads to the John Lewis department store on London's Oxford Street to launch the Smart Set capsule collection, a workwear line created in collaboration with Smart Works, of which she is is Patron. The charity provides unemployed women with free clothes and job interview training.

 

Meghan Duchess of Sussex

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Oh Hi!

 

Meghan waves to fans

Meghan Duchess of Sussex

Shutterstock

Speech

Meghan talks to the crowd at John Lewis.

Meghan Markle

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

All Smiles

Meghan greets the crowd.

Meghan Markle

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Making Friends

Meghan arrives at the Smart Works collection launch event.

Meghan Markle, Smart Works

HRH The Duchess of Sussex / Jenny Zarins

Giving Back

Meghan surprises Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London.

Meghan Markle, Smart Works

HRH The Duchess of Sussex / Jenny Zarins

Behind-the-Scenes

Meghan appears behind the scenes of a Smart Works photo shoot for the new collection.

