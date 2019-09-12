Meghan Markle Made Alexandra Daddario's Favorite Workout Harder

Thanks to Meghan Markle, Alexandra Daddario's favorite yoga studio just got even more popular.

It turns out the Baywatch actress and the Duchess of Sussex have similar taste in yoga studios on this side of the pond. "She came into New York last weekend and she went to a yoga place called Modo Yoga, which is my yoga place. It's where I always go," she told James Corden on The Late Late Show Wednesday night, referencing Markle's surprise trip to the Big Apple last weekend.

"Now that she went there, everyone's gonna want to go there," Daddario told Corden. "And there's not going to be any room...It's going to be harder to get into."

According to People, the royal new mom, famously a yogi, joined a hot yoga class after touching down in New York City. "She has been going to Modo Yoga for many years and tries to do so whenever she is in New York," a source told the magazine. "It was the perfect remedy for jet lag."