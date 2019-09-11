Kevin Hart Released From Hospital 10 Days After Violent Car Crash

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 5:29 PM
Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery.
The comedian was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, according to multiple outlets. Hart's release comes 10 days after he underwent back surgery following a car crash on Sunday, Sept. 1. TMZ says Kevin's treatment continues at a live-in rehabilitation facility, where he is reportedly receiving "intense" physical therapy.
As E! News previously reported, Hart was in the passenger seat of his vintage muscle car when the driver, friend Jared Black, veered off Mulholland Highway in Malibu, Calif. and landed in a ditch. Black, whose current condition is still unknown, was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital. Rebecca Broxterman, Black's fiancée and the second passenger in the vehicle, suffered "minor" injuries, according to a collision report.
Kevin has yet to address the accident publicly, but close friend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared an update on his progress during Monday's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son," Johnson joked during the interview. "And you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That's real love."
The A-list actor, who actually cut his honeymoon short to come on the talk show on behalf of Kevin, continued, "I love the guy, he's one of my best friends. And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could've been a lot worse. So, he's a lucky man, and he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon."
Reports suggest the 40-year-old suffered three spinal fractures, which were successfully fused during the surgical procedure.
A spokesperson for his production company previously told E! News in a statement that Hart is "expected to have a full recovery very soon."
The accident is currently being investigated by the California Highway Patrol. A spokesperson with the CHP shared with us that they're in the process of inspecting the vehicle, getting statements from the involved parties, reviewing cell phone and surveillance footage, and interviewing potential witnesses.
E! News has reached out to Hart's rep for comment.
