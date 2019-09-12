Get a First Look at The Blacklist Season 7, Featuring the Debut of Katarina Rostova

What happened to Raymond Reddington?

That's the primary question being asked when The Blacklist returns for season seven next month, but it's not the only question. What's up with Katarina Rostova is the other major question, because that thought-to-be dead character is now back and apparently holding Raymond hostage, demanding answers out of him.

We've got your first look at season seven, and Red's not doing too great.

"The season ended last year in crisis, and the season opens this year in even worse crisis," James Spader says in the exclusive video below.

We last saw Katarina Rostova, the long lost Russian spy mother of Elizabeth Keen, stick him with a syringe before a van picked him up and took him off to somewhere mysterious, so the mystery of what has happened to Red goes right along with the mystery of Katarina herself.