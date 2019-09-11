Kelsea Ballerini Meets the Jonas Brothers 12 Years After Entering the Most Relatable Contest

In the eyes of Kelsea Ballerini, the Jonas Brothers are nothing short of "legends."

As Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas continue touring the country as part of the Happiness Begins reunion tour, fans can experience their old and new hits all over again.

This week, Kelsea had the opportunity to see the show live and let's just say it was a night she'll never forget.

"Only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet & greet," the country singer shared on Instagram. "Swipe for my 2008 contest entry from DEEP IN THE ARCHIVES OK GOODBYE."

Don't mind if we do, girl!

"Hey it's me again making another video. This time I'm going to talk about five reasons why I love the Jonas Brothers and the first one is their passion to music…" Kelsea shared in the throwback clip you can watch below. "I love to sing and I love to write songs and they do too and I think that would be an awesome thing to meet someone who has that same passion and is living their dream now and I think it's be really cool to talk about."