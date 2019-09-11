Married at First Sight's Decision Day Just Had the Most Shocking Divorce Yet

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Decision Day is full of surprises but not this surprise!
On tonight's Married at First Sight finale, four brave couples had to answer the question fans wait for every season: Would you like to stay married or would you like to get a divorce?
Ultimately, one couple caught everyone off guard—and we mean everyone—when it was revealed that a husband wanted to call things off.
As it turns out, Keith Manley said he wanted to separate from Iris Caldwell.
"You've been nothing but supportive. Whether it's coming to my grandmother's funeral or you coming to meet my family and spending time with my family. I do want you to know how grateful I am to have met someone who has pushed me in so many different ways that I just had no idea I needed to be pushed in," he shared during the sit-down. "Right now, I do think that we are in different places individually and for that reason I would like to get a divorce."
Say what?!
Dr. Pepper Schwartz said she was "stunned." Dr. Viviana Coles said her heart was "broken for Iris." As for the bride, she handled it better than we would have.
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
"I think you're an amazing person," Keith shared. "I think you're an amazing woman but I'm just not sure you're the right one for me."
Iris later shared, "I guess I'm at peace with it because it's something I can't change."
While we have to wait until next week's reunion for more answers as to what went wrong, here's what happened to the remaining couples.
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill
Here's proof this show works! The couple made it clear that they wanted to stay married. In fact, Deonna said she was "growing in love" with her husband. Listen, it's only been eight weeks. We get it. "This kind of feels like a fairy-tale. I got married at first sight to find my forever relationship, to find my complementing partner, go on adventures, go grocery shopping, go home and have someone to talk too," she shared. "With Greg, I have all of that."
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles
After Matt was confronted with allegations of flirting with other women while married, the athlete apologized. Ultimately, it wasn't enough for Amber who stood up for herself in a way that had viewers cheering all night long. "I think I deserve to be pursued. You said it's because you didn't feel a spark or connection but why didn't you walk away when you didn't feel the spark or connection?" she asked. "You could have saved me a whole lot of heartache because I'm hurting now and I'm feeling humiliated and I'm feeling like I'm not enough because of how you acted and the choices you made. I wish you would have walked away instead of hurting me."
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson
Way to keep us on our toes, MAFS family. After Jamie admitted that he doesn't "love the sexual relationship" he has with Jamie, viewers were nervous that the end was near. But despite their ups and downs, the couple was united in their decision to stay married. "I think there is a lot for us to grow together in this world and I think we have a lot of positive things to bring to each other's lives but you've done some pretty f-ed up things and you've called me some pretty choice words," Elizabeth shared. "I think I'd be really crazy if I didn't stay with you so I want to stay in this marriage."
Jamie added, "I just think there's just too much good, too much positivity, too much to throw away so my answer is yes, I want to stay married. "
After tonight's finale, are you curious to see which other couples are still together? Keep scrolling to see our status check-in gallery below.
FYI
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and Proud Parents
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order
Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Finale Status: Not Together
Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing after 10 months of marriage
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and proud parents to a baby girl
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and recently welcomed a baby girl
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced.
Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, "We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES!"
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing
Terrance Harrison
Finale Status: Married
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Finale Status: Divorcing
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Finale Status: Married
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Finale Status: Divorcing
Current Status: Married
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Getting Divorced
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Getting Divorced
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m. on Lifetime.
