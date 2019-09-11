Meet the Presenters for the 2019 Emmy Awards: Zendaya, Game of Thrones Stars and More

Shutterstock; Getty Images; ABC
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 1:06 PM
It's almost time for the 2019 Emmys.
The award show is sure to be a star-studded event. Not only are there plenty of celebrity nominees, but there are also several big-name presenters.
The Television Academy and Emmy Awards telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted announced the first group of presenters on Wednesday—and fans are sure to recognize a few familiar faces.
Zendaya, Michael Douglas, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett and Naomi Watts are just a few of the TV stars set to give out the statuettes. Viewers can also expect to see a few late-night hosts do the honors, including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
But that's not all. The Game of Thrones cast members will also be handing out the trophies. Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and more will be there. Of course, this should come as no surprise. After all, the HBO hit secured 32 nods this year—the most of any show in a single season.
To see the full list of the first round of presenters, check out the gallery below.
Will Cersei Lannister finally be victorious? She's up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
The Tyrion Lannister star already has three wins under his belt.
Jaime Lannister is back and ready to hit the big stage.
We wonder if the Melisandre star will wear red to the award show.
She's already the Queen of the North. Now, the Sansa Stark star is seeking a new title—Emmy winner.
The Jon Snow star has been nominated two times over the course of his career.
While the Mother of Dragons didn't secure the Iron Throne, she has the chance to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
The Theon Greyjoy character is ready to fulfill his presenter duties.
The Arya Stark star is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series this year.
The Brienne of Tarth celeb is also in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
This presenters announcement has us feeling euphoric.
The Six Feet Under celeb is ready to suit up for the big night.
The actress will need to have "the loudest voice" when she announces the winner of her category.
We can't wait to see the fabulous fashion the Pose star brings to the big stage. Porter is also up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
The Late Night With Seth Meyers star hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast. This year, he's in the running for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.
From Behind the Candelabra to The Kominsky Method, the actor knows how to make great TV.
The 9-1-1 actress has been nominated five times over the course of her career.
The How To Get Away With Murder star made history at the 2015 Emmys when she became the first black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
After being nominated three times over the course of her career, the Empire actress is ready to give out some statuettes.
Speaking of Empire, the Lucious Lyon star will also be presenting an award.
The Late Show host knows a thing or two about the Emmys. Not only has he taken home a few trophies, but he's also hosted the big gig.
Like Colbert, Kimmel has also hosted the Emmys. We're sure he'll bring the laughs this year.
The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.
