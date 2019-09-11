Score $40 Teddy Coats at Nordstrom Rack's Flash Sale

As the school calendar begins, leaves change, and the weather shifts into fall, we say goodbye to our summer frocks and shorts and say hello to our denims and scarves. In dire need of a new jacket to complete your new cozy look? Nordstrom Rack is having a FLASH SALE on all their luxe, stylish, and plush teddy coats—with the majority under $50! 

Check out five of our favorites below.

Elodie Faux Shearling Jacket

Warm meets chic in this plush shearling zip-up teddy coat in rust. Also available in taupe and olive.

$40 Nordstrom Rack
Sebby Faux Fur Zip Front Hoodie

Take a walk on the wild side in this funky leopard print faux fur bomber with edgy hoodie. Also available in black.

$50 Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella Rare Form Faux Shearling Pullover Hoodie

Snuggle up in this super soft pullover teddy coat in purple fragrant. Also available in black, navy medieval, beige pumice and grey folkstone. 

$30 Nordstrom Rack
Coffee Shop Faux Fur Trim Buffalo Plaid Print Jacket

Grab your favorite hot coffee beverage in style with this buffalo plaid faux fur statement jacket. Also available in mustard/black.

$50 Nordstrom Rack
Sebby Faux Fur O-Ring Zip Jacket

Stand out in this luxe deep red faux fur jacket that will elevate your skinny jeans and boot combo. Also available in black, leopard, and mustard.

$50 Nordstrom Rack

See all of the teddy coats on sale at Nordstrom Rack.

