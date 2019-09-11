All American Season 2 Trailer Highlights Spencer's Huge Decision

Spencer's (Daniel Ezra) got a hell of a choice to make in season two of All American.

E! News has your exclusive first look at season two, which finds the football star considering staying at Beverly Hills High, where he just led the football team to a championship win, or following his dad back to his old school, South Crenshaw.

"I just don't understand why everything's gotta be so hard," he says in the beginning of the trailer.

From the looks of it, no one's thrilled about the fact that he's even having trouble deciding, and Spencer's truly torn.

It also doesn't help that coach Billy (Taye Diggs) appears to have resigned from his job as the Beverly Hills coach, and he doesn't look like he's doing too great.

Watch the trailer above!