Aaron Carter Has "Nothing to Hide" When Sharing His Mental Health Diagnosis

Aaron Carter is ready to come clean when it comes to his mental health.

In a two-part interview slated to air on The Doctors, the "I Want Candy" singer is opening up about his diagnosis and the assortment of prescription medication he's on.

"The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression," the artist shared.

He later lifted up a bag of medications including Xanax that he claims to take under doctor's orders.

"This is my reality," he shared. "Hi, I have nothing to hide." When asked if he's ever taken any opioids, Aaron denied using. But he later remembered getting some work done on his teeth that required some additional medication.