Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby No. 3 –Find Out His Name

Michael Phelps has another big reason to celebrate today!

The Olympic athlete and his wife Nicole Michele Phelps welcomed their third child into the world—a beautiful baby boy.

"Family of 5! Welcome @mavericknphelps to the world! Born 9-9-19," the gold medalist shared on Instagram with a family photo from the hospital. "Mama and baby are healthy and the boys are pumped to be big bros! #housefullofboys."

Nicole also confirmed the news on Instagram with a group photo shortly after giving birth.

"We welcomed Maverick Nicolas Phelps into the world on 9/9/19 at 36 weeks and 2 days. Our lil big man was 6lb 5o and 20". He instantly has stolen all of our hearts and keeps me an ecstatic mommy of boys," she wrote to her followers. "I can't wait to walk this journey surrounded by my men. #familyof5."