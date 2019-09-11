A Look at Nicki Minaj's Turbulent Relationship With Attention and Fame

Last week, Nicki Minaj retired.

"I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box—cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

She's been known to post in jest before, but this sounded pretty straight-forward. Sudden and awfully blunt, but the platinum-selling rapper and walking lightning rod has been guilty of both sometimes. The announcement also came just a couple of days after she called Kenneth Petty her "husband" while holding court on Instagram Live. She's also "Mrs. Petty" on Twitter now. (They obtained a license in July but there's no immediate evidence in public records that they're married, and a Minaj source hadn't heard anything about wedding plans.)

Interestingly, though she's made a career out of carefully choreographed theatrics to accentuate her songs, music that long ago cemented her place in the pantheon of groundbreaking rappers, it didn't occur to her to wrap that news up in a prettier package before she dumped it into her devastated Barbies' virtual laps.

Perhaps the idea of retirement had only just occurred to her, too. Then again... retirement from what, exactly?