Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and More Stars Sit Front Row at Michael Kors' Spring 2020 Fashion Show

The stars aligned inside Michael Kors' Spring 2020 fashion show.

As New York Fashion Week came to a close on Wednesday for another season, the beloved designer unveiled his latest collection for a star-studded audience. A-list stars including Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson and Anna Wintourheaded to the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn for the event, where guests took their seats inside an airy room decorated with trees meant to evoke a "walk in the park," according to the brand's Instagram account.

A choir dressed in black kicked off the event to the tune of Don McLean's "American Pie" as models made their way down a U-shaped runway. Keeping up his musical tradition, Kors' show featured a unifying America-themed set list, including "This Land Is Your Land," "America" and "Love Train."

Meanwhile, catwalk stars like sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid strutted down the runway in Kors' latest designs.