RHONY's Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley Apologize for "Offensive Comments" About Transgender Model

Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley have apologized for the "offensive comments" they made about transgender model Yasmine Petty and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Miz Cracker at a New York Fashion Week show. 

"We have a history as long-standing supporters of the LGBTQ community in many ways and apologize for our offensive comments at the fashion show," The Real Housewives of New York City stars said in a statement to Page Six Style.

The Bravolebrities attended the Garo Sparo show with their co-stars Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps on Tuesday to support their fellow cast member Tinsley Mortimer, who was one of the models.

According to the outlet, Morgan posted a since-deleted video from the show on Instagram in which she could be heard asking Medley about Miz Cracker.

"Who is that?" she reportedly said. "Oh, that's a guy, right?"

The reality stars could also be heard making comments about Petty.

"Well, with a body like that, it's a guy," Medley said at one point, per Page Six. "That's a guy."

"Yeah, with a body like that it's a guy, you're absolutely right," Morgan reportedly added.

Petty could hear the comments while walking the runway.

"As a transgender woman, I've never thought of myself as a model. But I have always tried to fully embrace who I am in whatever I do," Petty told E! News in a statement. "Sometimes that requires being vulnerable and brave. I was excited to model in a runway show for Garo Sparo at New York Fashion Week, an artist who celebrates diversity and authenticity. During that show, as I walked down the catwalk with my head held high in who I am, a few women in the front row (who we've all seen on television) spoke hurtful, damaging comments, saying, ‘With a body like that, it's a guy.' In fact, that very moment was captured on social media and shared with the world. People don't get to choose their sexual orientation or gender identity. What people do get to choose though is projecting rude and cruel behavior toward other people over for things they have no control over."

She also called for society to "do better."

"People in positions of influence and power must do better," the model continued. "And to any trans woman out there feeling inadequate as a woman, keep strutting honey."

