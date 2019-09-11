Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Breaks Silence On Strained Relationship With Brad Pitt

Back in August, Angelina Jolie was as proud as ever as she dropped son Maddox Jolie-Pitt off at college in South Korea. And now, she's likely just as impressed with how well he handled this situation.

The 18-year-old, who kicked off classes at Yonsei University, was recently approached by a paparazzi and asked about whether dad Brad Pitt planned to visit him at school.

"I don't know about that, what's happening," he replied according to a video obtained by InTouch. "Whatever happens happens." Seemingly taking a cue from his expert interviewee mom, he turned the conversation to his life as a college freshman. He said he's living in the dorms, doesn't speak Korean (yet) and isn't a fan of K-pop (yet).

The father-son duo have had a strained relationship since his parents' split began to dramatically unfold in September 2016. Days before Angelina filed for divorce, the Ad Astra actor, 55, and his eldest son reportedly had an altercation mid-flight on a private plane, which prompted an investigation from the Los Angeles' Department of Children and Family Services.