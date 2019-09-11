Love Island Stars Are Taking Over New York Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 5:26 AM

Love Island Cast, OK! Magazine NYFW Party, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The Love Island cast is bringing the tropics to the concrete jungle of New York City.

Elizabeth WeberYamen Sanders and more Love Island stars are turning up the heat for New York Fashion Week. They are fresh off the successful season one of the series and are all pumped to reunite in the Big Apple. Ahead of the Ok! Magazine party, some of the contestants gathered and reminisced over their days on the sunny beaches.

However, some of their co-stars were too busy making money moves to join their friends. Yamen and Alana Morrison are just a few of the models strutting their stuff on the runways this week. They got all dolled up and donned fine designer clothes, which took them away from gathering with stars like Elizabeth and Zac Mirabelli ahead of the party.

Fortunately, once they arrived to the fête, it was like no time had passed between them.

To see how the cast from the reality series is enjoying fashion week, check out the gallery below!

Yamen Sanders, Love Island, NYFW

Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Yamen Sanders

The American basketball player makes a big splash in the fashion world with his debut on the runway.

Alana Morrison, Love Island, NYFW

Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Society Fashion Week

Alana Morrison

After making an impression in the villa, the star is ready for her moment in the spotlight.

Yamen Sanders, Love Island, NYFW

Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Yamen Sanders

From formal wear to street wear, Yamen can pull off any look.

Zac Mirabell, Elizabeth Weber, OK! Magazine NYFW Party, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Zac Mirabelli & Elizabeth Weber

Together from day one, the show's winners prove they're a power couple on and off the beach.

Alana Morrison, OK! Magazine NYFW Party, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Alana Morrison

From the runway to the red carpet, the 21-year-old effortlessly stuns in anything she wears.

Emily Salch, OK! Magazine NYFW Party, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Emily Salch

She may have lost on the show, but she certainly wins in this hot pink ensemble.

Ray Gantt, OK! Magazine NYFW Party, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Ray Gantt

Ahead of the festivities, he took to Instagram to tease the night: "Gonna have a lot of fun...We lit today."

Aissata Dialo, OK! Magazine NYFW Party, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Aissata Diallo

The model wows in a feathers, fringe and sequins.

Eric Hall, OK! Magazine NYFW Party, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Eric Hall

The Toronto-based star wears all-black outfit is Ghost Caviar, a custom design label. 

Love Island Cast, OK! Magazine NYFW Party, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Love Island Cast

The cast of the CBS reality hit reunites on the carpet at the OK! Magazine party. As Aissata puts it, "Fam(ily)."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

