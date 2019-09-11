Love Island Stars Are Taking Over New York Fashion Week

The Love Island cast is bringing the tropics to the concrete jungle of New York City.

Elizabeth Weber, Yamen Sanders and more Love Island stars are turning up the heat for New York Fashion Week. They are fresh off the successful season one of the series and are all pumped to reunite in the Big Apple. Ahead of the Ok! Magazine party, some of the contestants gathered and reminisced over their days on the sunny beaches.

However, some of their co-stars were too busy making money moves to join their friends. Yamen and Alana Morrison are just a few of the models strutting their stuff on the runways this week. They got all dolled up and donned fine designer clothes, which took them away from gathering with stars like Elizabeth and Zac Mirabelli ahead of the party.

Fortunately, once they arrived to the fête, it was like no time had passed between them.