Rihanna's Savage X Fenty at Fashion Week: See All the Stars as They Arrive

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 6:13 PM

Rihannais giving the people what they want!

Typically, front row seats at fashion week are reserved for the rich and famous, like Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. But this year, Rihanna is shaking things up by giving her thousands of followers the best seat in the house for the Savage X Fenty show. This is all possible thanks to her partnership with Amazon Prime, which will help her to deliver an exclusive stream of the Fall 2019 show on Sept. 20. The footage will not only give an up-close and personal look at the styles, but will go behind the scenes to reveal how the Savage X Fenty team pulled it all off.

Not to say that Gigi and Bella won't be sitting in the front rows. The sisters, as well as stars like Big Sean and Normani, are all taking their place in the crowded auditorium at Barclay's Center in New York. 

However, the A-listers will not be able to share any footage from the actual show, per Rihanna's rules. Instead, they can share three pre-approved images that will be released after the show. 

Watch

Rihanna's Airport Style Is Anything But Basic - What the Fashion (S2, E16)

Those three images will be just the tiniest sneak peek, since there is no way they can include all of the performers into those few images. DJ KhaledHalsey, Big Sean, MigosFat JoeASAP FergMy Fabolous Life and Tierra Whack are all performing, which makes this a concert, party and runway show all wrapped in one sweet package. Unfortunately, Halsey's ex G-Eazy was also in attendance but not a performer.

Luckily, the red carpet was the exception to the no-photography rule. To see all the stars make their grand arrival at the show, check out the gallery below!

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Hot damn, country queen! The singer-songwriter takes a break from her tour to support Rih-Rih.

Normani, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Savage x Fenty

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Normani

Talk about "Motivation!" The songstress channels her inner dominatrix. 

G-Eazy, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

G-Eazy

One word: Smooth. 

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Delilah Bell Hamlin

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Amelia Gray, Lisa Rinna & Delilah Belle

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star enjoys a night out on the town with her model daughters.

Bella Hadid, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

John Photography/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

Monochromatic menswear gets a sexy revamp from the supermodel. 

Cara Delevingne, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

John Salangsang/January Images/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel-turned-actress puts a flirty spin on the LBD.

Renell Medrano, A$AP Ferg, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Renell Medrano & A$AP Ferg

The longtime couple takes a walk on the wild side in coordinating animal print. 

Ashley Graham, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Ashley Graham

Who says maternity style can't be sexy?

Halsey, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Savage x Fenty

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Halsey

Before lending her vocal talents to the Savage x Fenty show, the pop-rocker steps out on to the red carpet in a silky pair of pajamas. 

Gigi Hadid, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

Light wash denim is suddenly cool again.

Big Sean, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Big Sean

It takes a hip-hop star as cool as Big Sean to pull off wearing sunglasses inside. 

Kehlani, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Kehlani

The singer's NYFW takeover continues with yet another chic ensemble.

Vanessa Hudgens, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage, Fashion police widget

John Photography/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens

We're not at East High anymore...

Dasha Polanco, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Savage x Fenty

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Dascha Polanco

Drama with a capital D! The Orange Is the New Black actress turns heads in a larger-than-life look.

Emily DiDonato, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily DiDonato

The model takes a break from walking the catwalk to watch a show. 

Quavo, Offset, Takeoff, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Migos

QuavoOffset and Takeoff are dripping in diamonds as they arrive to the highly-anticipated runway show.

Joan Smalls, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Savage x Fenty

John Salangsang/January Images/Shutterstock

Joan Smalls

Only this catwalk queen can pull off gold crushed velvet. 

Shanina Shaik, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shanina Shaik

Smolder!

Luka Sabbat, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Savage x Fenty

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Luka Sabbat

The grown-ish actor goes casual for the NYFW event.

Iskra Lawrence, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Iskra Lawrence

The model and champion for body positivity goes for a champagne look. 

DJ Khaled, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Savage x Fenty

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

DJ Khaled

Did the music producer just step off a flight from Hawaii? 

Halima Aden, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halima Aden

There's nothing stopping this beauty from stealing the spotlight.

Fat Joe, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Savage x Fenty

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Fat Joe

All together now... Lean back! 

Diplo, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Diplo

Fresh off Burning Man, the DJ returns from Black Rock City to make a party out of New York Fashion Week.

Chanel Iman, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Chanel Iman

The mom-to-be debuts her baby bump in a silk suit.

Ashley Benson, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Savage x Fenty

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Ashley Benson

A slip dress... but make it fashion.

Jillian Hervey, Lucas Goodman, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Jillian Hervey & Lucas Goodman

Musical duo Lion Babe steps out for the runway show.

Tierra Whack, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Tierra Whack

Nothing wrong with a bit of athleisure. 

Hailee Steinfeld, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld

The 22-year-old star goes au naturale on the red carpet. 

David East, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

David East

The NYC-based rapper hits up Savage X Fenty in style. 

Toni Garrn, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fenty x Savage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Toni Garrn

The German model serves up David Bowie vibes in this colorful number,

