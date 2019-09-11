Jason Aldean's Message to Dad-to-Be Kane Brown Is What Bromances Are Made of

When the stage lights turn off, this Hollywood friendship lives on.

All summer long, Jason Aldean has been hitting the road with fellow country music singer Kane Brown as part of the Ride All Night tour. And while the artists have been able to share the same stage night after night for sold-out crowds, they've also been able to grow a friendship that extends far outside the office.

Recently, Jason and his wife Brittany Aldean threw a baby shower for Kane and his leading lady Katelyn Jae Brown before they welcome their first child together. As you likely could have guessed, it was a very special celebration.

"It was just a night to go out and celebrate with them and as a new parent waiting on a baby, you're nervous so it kinda gave Katelyn and Kane just a chance to let their hair down a little bit and just enjoy the night and talk to some other people who are new [parents] and just kind of give them a little bit of encouragement that everything was gonna be cool," Jason shared with E! News exclusively when celebrating his Amazon Music partnership. "And everybody had a great time."

He added, "My wife and I have planned two now within the span of under two years so we got a little bit of experience there."