Cameron Mathison Says He's Feeling ''Grateful and Optimistic'' After Renal Cancer Diagnosis

Hallmark channel host Cameron Mathison is thinking positively and feeling "grateful" during this time.

On Monday, the 50-year-old star shared the unfortunate news that he's been diagnosed with renal cancer (also referred to as kidney cancer). He announced the status of his health on Home and Family and continued the conversation on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I have a health situation that I want to share with you all," he began his lengthy and heartfelt caption, alongside a photo of him with his family. "There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences... well this time I'm asking for your help."

Mathison continued, "About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I've been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It's consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma ... or kidney cancer. The good news is that it hasn't spread to any other organs."