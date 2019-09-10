Suit Up Like a Boss Babe in Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger Collection

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 2:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Zendaya, Euphoria Cast, Tommy Hilfiger Show, TOMMYNOW, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Instagram

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Honestly, 2019 should just be called the Year of Zendaya. With Spider-Man: Far From Home out this past spring to reaching icon status with her surprise turn in the now cult teen drama Euphoria on HBO this past summer, what does the famous 23-year-old do in her downtime? Well, after a much deserved Grecian getaway (with Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, no less) the young ingenue debuted her highly anticipated Tommy Hilfiger line at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week last night.

The show featured a diverse catalog of plus-size, LGBTQ and women of color strutting the runway decked out in bold printed suits, snakeskin bellbottoms, and polka dot pussybow blouses. The runway wasn't the only excitement: Zendaya's Euphoria castmates sat front row to show their support in style, and in their own words "sisters supporting sisters." Can you say girl power?

Check out 10 of our favorites below.

Watch

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger Mix Music & Fashion at NYFW

Tommy x Zendaya Polka Dot Tie Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress

Let's be honest, everything looks prettier with a big bow on it. Whimsical dots and a neck-tie take this spotted chiffon dress to chic heights and is perfect for any occasion!

E-comm: Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya
$229 Nordstrom $229 Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy x Zendaya Leopard Print Tie Neck Blouse

Unleash your inner animal in this dainty tie-neck blouse in multi-toned spots. Pair it with the Zendaya snake print skirt or Zendaya skinny fit jeans to take it to the next level.

E-comm: Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya
$139 Nordstrom $139 Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy x Zendaya Velvet Dot Check Wool Blend Blazer

Move over, Blair Waldorf, there's a new Heather in town! Edgy meets preppy in this tailored plaid blazer with velvety polka dots. 

E-comm: Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya
$299 Nordstrom
Tommy x Zendaya Monogram Layered Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Be the baddest in class with this preppy layered sweater dress. You know you love it, XOXO. 

E-comm: Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya
$189 Nordstrom
Tommy x Zendaya Polka Dot Organza Blouse

Be the boss in this chic polka-dotted blouse (and that '70s power bow means business!) Also available in black base / white dot. 

E-comm: Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya
$140 Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy x Zendaya Velvet Tailored Jacket

Stand out in this luxe velvet blazer in grape wine. Did we mention there's matching velvet bootleg trousers? Groovy, baby!

E-comm: Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya
$325 Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy x Zendaya Houndstooth Check Dress

With autumn on the mind, this mixed scale houndstooth check midi dress will have you strutting the streets in style.

E-comm: Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya
$200 Tommy Hilfger
Tommy x Zendaya Leather Snake Print Blazer

Be the ultimate vampire slayer in this luxe snake-embossed leather blazer. Also available in egret snakeskin.

E-comm: Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya
$700 Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy x Zendaya Check Wool Cape

Cozy up in this rich, burgundy wool cape that's sure to keep you warm (and stylish) all fall.

E-comm: Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya
$395 Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy x Zendaya Metallic Silk Blend Dress

With holiday season just around the corner, turn heads in this metallic statement dress with luxe silver silk.

E-comm: Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya
$275 Tommy Hilfiger
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Zendaya , Fashion Week , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.