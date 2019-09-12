Strike a Pose! See the 2019 PCAs Style Star Nominees' Best Looks

When it comes to getting red carpet ready, some stars truly stand out.

It's part of why we tune into award shows, after all. While celebrating a singer's latest Grammy or watching a tearful Oscar speech is what we stay around for, the prequel to those events is full of fashion, makeup looks and hairstyles that make us swoon.

That's why the People's Choice Awards category of Style Star of 2019 is so competitive...and fabulous! The nominees are a mix of performers, models and reality stars who all have different talents but share being fashionable in common.

Take Lady Gaga, for example, whose four outfit changes on this year's Met Gala pink carpet demanded (and deserved) a 16-minute entrance.

Kim Kardashian West and Harry Styles, the latter of which won the PCA last year, also made waves on the Met carpet in their designer threads. It took Kim's team three hours to lace her up into her Mugler corset dress number, proving the starlet knows the phrase "beauty is pain" is no joke.