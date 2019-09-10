Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey Take Their PDA-Filled Romance to Mexico

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey are still going strong!

The Grammy winner and the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey enjoyed a getaway to Mexico over the weekend. Photos show the rumored couple sharing a laugh while arriving at the airport in Cabo San Lucas on Sunday.

"Diddy and Lori spent the weekend at One and Only Palmilla in Cabo. They looked very happy being on vacation together and had a great stay," a source tells E! News. "They swam together in the pool and wrapped their arms around each other to kiss. They had a candlelit dinner overlooking the beach. Everything was very romantic and perfectly set up for them by the hotel staff. They went all out with rose petals and lots of champagne."