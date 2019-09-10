Nick Jonas Considers the J-Sisters the "Biggest Piece" of the Jonas Brothers' Puzzle

Are you a "sucker" for the Jonas Brothers' music? You're not alone.

Back in February, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas released their first single since the band's split. The tune, "Sucker," rose to the top of the charts and earned the group accolades, including an MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop.

The trio also released a corresponding music video in which they starred alongside their wives. The video has been viewed more than 200 million times on YouTube.

In fact, Nick attributed much of the video's success to Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner's appearances.

"We knew that context needed to be given about where we are now," he told Cigar Aficionado for its September/October cover. "And I think the biggest piece of that puzzle is those three incredible women who stand by our side. And they stole the show in our video."

Kevin tied the knot with Danielle in 2009, and Nick wed Priyanka in 2018. As for Joe and Sophie, the DNCE and Game of Thrones stars said "I do" this summer after initially getting married in Las Vegas in May.