Every Time Jennifer Lopez's Style Stole the Show on the Hustlers Press Tour

If there's anyone who understands the power of an outfit, it's Jennifer Lopez.

Must we remind you of that now-iconic plunging Versace gown she donned at the 2000 Grammy Awards? Of course not—it was so unforgettable, it needs no reminder. Such has been the case for the triple threat's wardrobe in the course of her megawatt career. At every turn, Lopez has embraced the chance to stun, evolve and make a statement with her one-of-a-kind style.

As the latest example, the performer has been bringing her fashion A-game on the press tour for her highly anticipated upcoming film, Hustlers, to hit theaters on Friday.

With appearances at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and in the Big Apple, there have been many red carpets and photo ops for Lopez to make a splash with her ensembles—and rest assured, she did.