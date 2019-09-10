Every Time Jennifer Lopez's Style Stole the Show on the Hustlers Press Tour

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 10:44 AM

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

If there's anyone who understands the power of an outfit, it's Jennifer Lopez

Must we remind you of that now-iconic plunging Versace gown she donned at the 2000 Grammy Awards? Of course not—it was so unforgettable, it needs no reminder. Such has been the case for the triple threat's wardrobe in the course of her megawatt career. At every turn, Lopez has embraced the chance to stun, evolve and make a statement with her one-of-a-kind style. 

As the latest example, the performer has been bringing her fashion A-game on the press tour for her highly anticipated upcoming film, Hustlers, to hit theaters on Friday. 

With appearances at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and in the Big Apple, there have been many red carpets and photo ops for Lopez to make a splash with her ensembles—and rest assured, she did. 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

From a head-to-toe plum leather look to an architectural ruffled gown in a unmissable shade of marigold, accessorized with a tongue-in-cheek money clutch, Lopez truly stole the show with her style.

Revisit all of her standout looks to date, including her most recent press tour outfits, with E!'s gallery above!

