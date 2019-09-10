Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Are Reuniting Onstage After 24 Years

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are teaming up for a Broadway production, debuting next year!

The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, are set to star in the 2020 revival of the late Neil Simon's Plaza Suite. Parker announced the exciting stage news on Tuesday morning, writing a message to her fans on social media.

"A classic American comedy A legendary playwright An actor whom I get to love onstage and off 2 actors, 6 roles," Parker captioned her announcement post on Instagram. "Neil Simon's comedy about love, marriage, children and all the absurdity and heartbreak that can happen in room 719. Plaza Suite is back on Broadway. Starring Matthew Broderick and his wife. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey."

The Sex and the City alum concluded, "I feel I've waited a lifetime."

Parker and Broderick, who share three kids together, will kick off a 17-week limited run at Hudson Theatre beginning March 13, 2020, following a pre-Broadway run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.