Kim Kardashian Went Into a "Little Depression" After Testing Positive for Lupus Antibodies

Kim Kardashianis no stranger to a health scare.
During Sunday's season 17 premiere episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star received news from her doctor about the results of her blood test.
"Your antibodies are positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis," Dr. Daniel Wallace told her before noting, "Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings." A follow-up appointment was scheduled for the mom of four and, while fans will learn more about what happened in the next episode, Kardashian opened up about her progress in a new interview on NBC's Today.
"We figured out what the problem is and I unfortunately had to get put on medication to stop the symptoms. I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so, luckily, right now everything's under control," she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.
However, the Skims mogul also shared the toll the experience took on her mentally.
"Autoimmune issues are really scary and when something happens you definitely—when you get a diagnosis, I didn't realize I would be one of those people, but before I knew what it was, when it's really up in the air, you get in your head and you create—you think of every worst possibility of what's going to happen and how you're going to live your life."
Kardashian continued, "And you really do get into this like little depression for a minute."
The star noted, "I got myself out of it, but it was really scary to have to go through that."
Over the weekend, she tweeted with fans as she relived the experience while the episode aired. "Thinking about the pain in my hands and what it could be is really scary and can get you in a scary head space. I was so anxious to just figure out what was wrong," she wrote. "Luckily I got an answer quickly but it was a rollercoaster of emotions."
