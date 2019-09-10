Ellen DeGeneres and Melissa McCarthy's Prank Is Guaranteed to Make Your Day

Ellen DeGeneres got into Melissa McCarthy's head—and the results are hilarious.

For a new round of DeGeneres' signature star-studded prank, in which she directs a celebrity how to act through an earpiece, the daytime talk show host teamed up with the famous funny lady to make quite a scene in a local dry cleaner.

The actress set the tone for the prank upon arrival as she quickly informed the woman behind the counter that she accidentally took two Tylenol PMs for a headache and then mistakenly drank "sleepy time tea" instead of green tea.

"I'm f--ked up," McCarthy candidly told the cashier.

Then, with DeGeneres telling her what to do, the star proceeded to share pitches of "inspiring quotes" for their sign outside. "Give a man a clean shirt and he'll press it for a day. Teach a man to press his shirt and we'll hire him," she said before laughing hysterically (as per Ellen's command.)